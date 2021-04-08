Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Shares of FB traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.65. 516,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.74 and a twelve month high of $314.25. The company has a market cap of $887.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

