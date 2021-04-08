Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $9,671,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.58. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,281. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

