Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,954. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

