Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,120 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron by 108.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

