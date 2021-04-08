Jane Street Group LLC Buys 13,297 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Camtek worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camtek by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.