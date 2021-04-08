Jane Street Group LLC Invests $567,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $7,489,182.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,810 shares of company stock valued at $21,922,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

