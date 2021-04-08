Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BRP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.