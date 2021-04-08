Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $876.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $101,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $799,338.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

