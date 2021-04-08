Jane Street Group LLC Sells 24,199 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,199 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $136.40.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

