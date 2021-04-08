Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,209 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,453,000.

Shares of DEED stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

