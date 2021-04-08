Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 178,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

