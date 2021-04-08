Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $223,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,174,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

