Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Subaru in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Subaru stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

