Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $2.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.