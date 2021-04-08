Jefferies Financial Group Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $54.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.