Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ABB Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABB. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

