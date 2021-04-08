Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Molecular Templates, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $449.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,860,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

