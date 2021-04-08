JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $693.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $761.10 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $26,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 393,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

