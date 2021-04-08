JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Boosted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.