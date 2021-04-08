JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last 90 days.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

