JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of JOAN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last three months.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

