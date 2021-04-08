JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.65

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

JOAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last 90 days.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.