John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 353.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 5,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,624,212.

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 270.60 ($3.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.48. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

