Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,145 ($41.09). 670,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,659.52. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

