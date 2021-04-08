Joint Ventures Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $26,431.05 and approximately $10,575.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

