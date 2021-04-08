JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN opened at €84.12 ($98.96) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €80.26 and a 200-day moving average of €81.70.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

