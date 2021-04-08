JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $16,823,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

