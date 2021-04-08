JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 29,789 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $37,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $29,634,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

MASI stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.16. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

