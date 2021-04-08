JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $155.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Tesla stock opened at $670.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $644.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $677.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

