JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

