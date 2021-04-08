JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,552 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $41,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

