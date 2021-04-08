JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,579,873 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,579,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.32% of VEREIT worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 575,143 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 421,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.