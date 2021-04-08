K92 Mining Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.46. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

