Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $109.33

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.33, but opened at $106.64. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $108.92, with a volume of 401 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

