Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.98% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

