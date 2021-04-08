Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Market Perform

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 253,929 shares worth $15,883,193. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

