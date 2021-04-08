Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 4,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth about $13,670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.