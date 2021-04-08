Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. Kemper has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.