Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 3,005 shares.The stock last traded at $31.38 and had previously closed at $30.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get Kenon alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,189,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.