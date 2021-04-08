Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €725.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €602.67 ($709.02).

Shares of KER stock opened at €593.00 ($697.65) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €566.01 and its 200 day moving average is €570.40.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

