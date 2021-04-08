Kering’s (PPRUY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

