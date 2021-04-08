Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.66

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.66 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108.85 ($1.42). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.44), with a volume of 16,084 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.81 million and a PE ratio of 35.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.66.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a €0.61 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.