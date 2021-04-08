KeyCorp Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Shares of RVLV opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.