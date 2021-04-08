Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,183,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,074,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

