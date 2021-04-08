Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

