Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

