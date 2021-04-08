Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

About Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.