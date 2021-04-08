Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €11.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.89 ($12.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.50 and a 200 day moving average of €7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of €10.86 ($12.78).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

