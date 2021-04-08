Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.