Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Shares Down 3%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

About Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

